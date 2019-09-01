close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
September 1, 2019

Freedom

Newspost

 
Kashmir Hour was observed on Friday with full solidarity in Bajaur. People from all fields stood with the Kashmiris against Indian brutality. Students from government and private schools chanted pro-Kashmir slogans. The issue of Kashmir has been internationalised these days, and it seems that Modi’s agenda of suppressing Kashmiris is no more working. The world has recognized that the only solution is to sit and discuss the issue. If Islamabad can keep the issue alive on the international level, very soon Kashmir will be free.

Rizwan Ullah Shaheen

Bajaur

