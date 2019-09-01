What is in the end for Kashmir?

While we can retaliate, we are yet to show our might for the freedom of occupied Kashmir. We can retaliate and we demonstrated our prowess to the world by capturing an Indian pilot after shooting down his fighter jet.

Unfortunately, the Kashmiris have remained in the claws of Indian brutality. While every year we deliver a speech on the Kashmir dispute in the United Nations, the status quo has remained for the past seven decades.

India assumes that it has brought itself at such a strong position that it does not even show regard for the United Nations. It does whatever it wants to, whenever it wants to do it. Modi’s “New India” has been making a fool of us for a long time and it will take longer for us to realise that there were missed opportunities in the past.

Kashmir has already sacrificed countless lives — from newly-wed brides to infants of the valley — but they are fighting their fight alone as the world has left India to its

devices. What is in the end? The end is that the world will forget all the Indian atrocities in a day after some sense of normalcy returns — whatever that means for the suffering Kashmiris.

Huzaifa Naeem

Karachi