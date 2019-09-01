World Cup heartbreak yet to fully hit Wales star Anscombe

LONDON: Gareth Anscombe says the impact of missing the Rugby World Cup will not hit home till the star fly-half sees his Wales team-mates run out for their first pool match

in Japan.

The 28-year-old New Zealand-born playmaker — who was man of the match when Wales overwhelmed Ireland 25-7 in March to win their third Six Nations Grand Slam under Warren Gatland — will miss the sport’s quadrennial showpiece due to a knee injury he suffered in a warm-up match with England earlier this month.

Dan Biggar will step in to the starting XV whose first match at the World Cup is against Georgia on September 23 in Toyota City. “I don’t think it is fully going to hit until I wake up at eight in the morning to watch the boys run out in Japan,” Anscombe told The Times in his first interview since his dreams were dashed.

Anscombe, who qualified for Wales through his Welsh mother, says his injury put paid to two years of careful planning by Gatland in how best to use him and Biggar during games. “We spent a hell of a lot of time working towards this and particularly the last two years, what we’ve achieved has been pretty special,” said Anscombe, who was first capped in 2015.

“It is disappointing for that journey to end so quickly. It wasn’t meant to be for my journey.”