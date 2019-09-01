Hamilton crash causes red-flag stoppage at Spa practice

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Practice at Spa was brought to an abrupt halt on Saturday after Lewis Hamilton crashed his Mercedes into a wall.

The championship leader and defending five-time world champion was unhurt and climbed out of his car as the red flag came out to suspend the third free practice session. Hamilton lost control of the car at high speed at the Les Fagnes chicane in a heavy collision with the tyre-protected barriers. “I’m in the wall guys,” said Hamilton. “Sorry.” His car appeared to be badly damaged around the front and the left front wheel and looked as if it may need substantial repairs, or a chassis change, for the Briton to take part in qualifying scheduled for later on Saturday.

Hamilton was taken back to the paddock while the car was transported away on the back of an open truck which showed severe damage to both front wheels.Hamilton’s hopes of taking part in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix hang in the balance after he suffered a high-speed crash in final practice. Hamilton lost control of his Mercedes at the right-handed turn 12 before slamming into the barriers.

The five-time world champion suffered extensive damage to the front of his Mercedes. The one-hour session was immediately red-flagged following Hamilton’s accident. “I am in the wall, guys,” the British driver said over the radio. “I am sorry.”

Hamilton, 34, emerged from his cockpit unscathed, but his mechanics now face a race against time to get his damaged car ready for qualifying. The battle for pole position at Spa-Francorchamps takes place at 3pm local time. Hamilton holds a commanding 62-point lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the championship, but he will be forced to start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race if he fails to post a time in qualifying.

In Hamilton’s absence, Ferrari continued their domination of the weekend in Spa-Francorchamps, with Charles Leclerc fastest.The impressive Monegasque finished nearly half-a-second clear of his team-mate Sebastian Vettel. Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, 0.497 seconds off the pace.