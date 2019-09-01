N Korea warns hopes for US talks ‘disappearing’

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his comments on Pyongyang’s “rogue behaviour” and warned its expectations for nuclear talks with Washington are “gradually disappearing”.

Pyongyang’ s angry words come as working-level talks with Washington remain gridlocked, despite an agreement in June between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump to kickstart the process.

Such language was improper, irritating and insulting, Choe said, warning that the US should not to put “our patience to the test if it doesn’t want to have bitter regrets afterwards”. The North’s blistering criticism of the top US diplomat comes a week after it called him a “diehard toxin” and said it was “sceptical” about whether it can negotiate with him.