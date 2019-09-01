NHS ‘9 out of 10’ ready for no deal: Hancock

LONDON: The NHS is at nine on a scale of one to 10 in terms of being ready for a no-deal Brexit, the Health Secretary said on Saturday, as he gave assurances about flu vaccine supplies.

A number of doctors and other health professionals have expressed concern that a no-deal Brexit would negatively affect this year’s flu vaccine supply. Matt Hancock said that due to a no-deal Brexit being a “serious option”, preparations are under way for that scenario in the NHS.

“We’re doing everything that we need to do to ensure that there’s the unhindered supply of medicines. And there are medicine shortages in the UK all the time,” he said at the Big Tent Ideas Festival in east London, also acknowledging that there are “particular circumstances” around a no-deal Brexit.

Referring to concerns about a shortage of flu vaccines in a no-deal situation, he said: “A really good case in point in terms of what we’re doing is on flu. Flu vaccines come in over the autumn in batches in September, October, November. November is of course after we’ll have left the EU. But in order to mitigate against that this year we’ll bring in the vaccines ahead of the deadline.”

Hancock was asked on a scale of one to 10 how ready is the NHS for a no-deal Brexit, and he replied: “Oh I’d say right now it’s nine out of 10. By October 31 it’ll be 10 out of 10. As ready as it can be.” He also said pharmaceutical companies — and the whole supply chain — play a part. “The NHS is there to cope in difficult circumstances,” he said. Hancock was in conversation with Rachel Wearmouth at the festival on Saturday.