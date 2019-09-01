Modi govt’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should set alarm bells ringing: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday reports in Indian and international media about Narendra Modi government’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir was part of a wider policy to target Muslims, the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Khan tagged a story of NDTV with his tweet about the Modi government’s move putting nationality of millions of people in Assam region at stake.

Prime Minister Khan also tagged another article appearing in the United Kingdom daily “The Times” under headline “No papers, no rights: how Modi plans to oust millions of ‘foreigners’ who have lived in India all their lives.”

The international media was alarmed at the Indian government’s push for a list, which was set to strip about two million minorities’ people in the north-eastern state of Assam of their citizenship, especially those who had migrated from Bangladesh.