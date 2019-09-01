close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 1, 2019

Modi govt’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should set alarm bells ringing: Imran

Top Story

A
APP
September 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday reports in Indian and international media about Narendra Modi government’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir was part of a wider policy to target Muslims, the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Khan tagged a story of NDTV with his tweet about the Modi government’s move putting nationality of millions of people in Assam region at stake.

Prime Minister Khan also tagged another article appearing in the United Kingdom daily “The Times” under headline “No papers, no rights: how Modi plans to oust millions of ‘foreigners’ who have lived in India all their lives.”

The international media was alarmed at the Indian government’s push for a list, which was set to strip about two million minorities’ people in the north-eastern state of Assam of their citizenship, especially those who had migrated from Bangladesh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story