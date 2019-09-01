Muharram security arrangements finalised

BUREWALA: Police have finalised security arrangements for 311 Majalis and 128 mourning processions to be taken out here during Muharram.

Vehari District Police Officer Saqib Sultan said that strict security arrangements had been made in the district for the Muharram. He told that computerised maps of the routes of 311 Majalis and 128 traditional and licensed processions had been prepared. He informed that 1,655 police officers, constables, ladies police and 900 volunteers with metal detectors would perform duties during the Muharram. He said that six vigilance teams had also been made to monitor the duties. He said that a company of the Pak Army, 10 teams of elite force, four reserves of the Police Constabulary and one reserve of training school would also serve the security duties. The police personnel would also be present on the routes in plainclothes for secret surveillance, he maintained. A control room had been set up that would monitor the security of the round the clock, he added. The DPO said that the people’s lives and properties would be protected during the Muharram.