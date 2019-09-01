Kartarpur border to be opened to facilitate Indian Sikh yatrees

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said that Kartarpur Border will be opened timely to facilitate the Indian Sikh Yatrees on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November.

He said this while talking to journalists after planting saplings on Darya-Nankana Road in connection with the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on Saturday. He said that all residents of Nankana would celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Nanak with enthusiasm.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak International University in October. He said that the degrees of different subjects would be offered at the university. He said that the country was passing through a critical phase. He hoped that Kashmir would be freed soon. He said that the now country would not be run like past and a tough accountability would be witnesses. He said that the daughters of Sikhs were like the daughters of mine and he would protect them. He said that some elements want to create differences between the Muslims and the Sikhs, but their efforts would fail.

Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad said that all communities were living with exemplary peace and coordination in Nankana. He said that there was a mutual respect and honour among all communities in the district.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah inaugurated a state-of-the art one-window Nadra centre at Mor Khunda. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that a large number of people would get benefit from it. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, Nadra Lahore region Director General Sohail Mehmood, Director Operations Noman Ahmad Sial and others were also present.