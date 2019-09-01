close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 1, 2019

Security beefed up for Ashura

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Security has been beefed up across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peaceful observance of the Ashura Muharram.

An official said that security arrangements have been finalised for the processions and mahafil of the Ashura Moharram in Peshawar and other districts of the province. More contingents of police, Elite Force, Quick Response Force as well as Frontier Constabulary would be deployed in sensitive districts to maintain peace and provide security to the public. Senior police officials have also held meetings with the religious scholars as well as traders in Peshawar to seek their help in peaceful observance of Ashura.

