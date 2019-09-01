close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
September 1, 2019

One arrested in Oghi wildfire case

Peshawar

September 1, 2019

MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday arrested a man who had allegedly set a forest on fire in Oghi tehsil earlier this year.

Jan Mohammad had been an absconder in a wildfire case since May this year and was arrested in a raid and shifted to Oghi Police Station on Saturday. Arshad Ali Swati, the SHO Oghi, told reporters that the accused had been hiding since he set fire to the forest. Meanwhile, the police have yet to recover a woman and her two children kidnapped from Khawari area of the district earlier this year. Gohar Rehman told reporters that his wife and two children were kidnapped from Khawari but the police had failed to recover them as yet.He appealed to inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take notice of the kidnapping of his family.

