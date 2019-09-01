Cop punished for accidental fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A policeman was removed and sent to quarter guard after he mistakenly fired outside Nishtar Hall on Saturday. An official said that Constable Daud was checking his weapon after taking over charge from another cop when it mistakenly went off. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. The senior officials, while taking notice of the incident, removed the constable and sent him to the quarter guard.
