Sun Sep 01, 2019
September 1, 2019

Cop punished for accidental fire

Peshawar

 
September 1, 2019

A policeman was removed and sent to quarter guard after he mistakenly fired outside Nishtar Hall on Saturday. An official said that Constable Daud was checking his weapon after taking over charge from another cop when it mistakenly went off. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. The senior officials, while taking notice of the incident, removed the constable and sent him to the quarter guard.

