Gomal University lurches from one crisis to another

PESHAWAR: Has Prof Shadiullah been appointed the pro-vice-chancellor of Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan?

One has yet to see an official announcement about his elevation to the office of pro-vice-chancellor. However, a statement from the university said Dr Shadiullah as a pro-vice-chancellor inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at the university’s campus a few days ago and spoke on the occasion.

As Dr Mohammad Sarwar, who completed his term as vice-chancellor in July and was then asked to continue working till the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor, has gone on a visit to South Africa, the need was felt to give acting charge to someone. He chose Dr Shadiullah and the university mentioned him as pro-vice-chancellor even though no formal announcement to this effect has been made.

Prof Shadiullah from the Public Administration department of the university is due for retirement from service in some months. He hasn’t been a top contender for the pro-vice-chancellor’s job. Normally the senior most faculty member at the university is appointed the pro-vice-chancellor.

In the case of Gomal University, the senior most faculty member is Dr Bakhtiar Ahmad, a former dean of arts who also served as the pro-vice-chancellor of the university in the past. But he has been kept out of contention for the pro-vice-chancellor’s office by the university administration by arguing that Dr Bakhtiar is facing an inquiry. Prof Azim Khan Khattak is also senior than Dr Shadiullah, but he too was ignored.

Prof Shadiullah was among the 19 candidates who were unable to complete their PhD after being sent abroad on scholarship. Public money was spent to enable them to study for their PhD, but they were unsuccessful in obtaining the degree. Prof Shadiullah’s name was, therefore, mentioned in an inquiry committee report among those who owe money to the Gomal University for availing funds to do PhD, but failing to acquire the degree. The inquiry committee probed the affairs of the Gomal University on the orders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, but its damning report that recommended action against several faculty members and administration officials has yet to be implemented.

Incidentally, Ayesha Rasool who was recently appointed principal of the Law College at the Gomal University was also among the unsuccessful PhD candidates. She was earlier a member of the faculty at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, which had funded her studies for PhD abroad and is now demanding return of the huge amount of money spent on her.

The appointment of the pro-vice-chancellor at the Gomal University had assumed importance as the term of the vice-chancellor, Dr Mohammad Sarwar, ended in July. In a surprise move, he was asked to continue until the appointment of the new vice-chancellor. Dr Habib Ahmad, the vice-chancellor of Islamia College University, Peshawar also got temporary extension until the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor. In both cases, the decision generated controversy. In Dr Sarwar’s case, questions were raised because he too was mentioned in the inquiry report regarding the Gomal University. In Dr Habib’s case, the media has been reporting that the KP government wanted to give him extension for another term as he belonged to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s native Matta area in Swat.

After an unexplained delay, the process for the appointment of the new vice-chancellor of Gomal University and other public sector universities is now underway. Reports said 130 candidates are in the run for the vice-chancellor’s job at these universities. At the Gomal University, former vice-chancellor Dr Sarwar is again a candidate even though in an anomalous situation he is also serving as an acting vice-chancellor.