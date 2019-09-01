Partly cloudy weather forecast

PESHAWAR: Provincial Met Office on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.However rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 24 hours. Similarly, the Met Office also forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the province.