Govt asked to ensure attendance of staff at college

BARA: The Khyber Students Union on Saturday asked the education department to ensure attendance of the staff at the Government Polytechnic Institution Dogra in Bara subdivision.

Talking to reporters, the union’s office-bearers, including Zahidullah, Muhammad Siddique, Abdul Baqi, Hashim Khan, Qudratullah, Rafiullah, Shakir Alam and others said that the college was damaged during militancy.

“The students’ enrollment programme has been launched but there are only 100 seats for the students,” Zahidullah said.He alleged that the principal did not attend the college regularly and that’s why the students were not attending the classes.

Zahidullah lamented that the government reconstructed the college where the enrollment of the students was carried out but the teaching staff and principal were not attending the college and classes properly.“We have brought it into the notice of the Director FDA, Zarghun Shah, but despite the fact the principal did not bother to attend the college”, Shakir Alam said. They demanded the government to replace the principal forthwith in order to save the future of the students and restore academic activities in the college.