close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Govt asked to ensure attendance of staff at college

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

BARA: The Khyber Students Union on Saturday asked the education department to ensure attendance of the staff at the Government Polytechnic Institution Dogra in Bara subdivision.

Talking to reporters, the union’s office-bearers, including Zahidullah, Muhammad Siddique, Abdul Baqi, Hashim Khan, Qudratullah, Rafiullah, Shakir Alam and others said that the college was damaged during militancy.

“The students’ enrollment programme has been launched but there are only 100 seats for the students,” Zahidullah said.He alleged that the principal did not attend the college regularly and that’s why the students were not attending the classes.

Zahidullah lamented that the government reconstructed the college where the enrollment of the students was carried out but the teaching staff and principal were not attending the college and classes properly.“We have brought it into the notice of the Director FDA, Zarghun Shah, but despite the fact the principal did not bother to attend the college”, Shakir Alam said. They demanded the government to replace the principal forthwith in order to save the future of the students and restore academic activities in the college.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar