Govt misses all key economic targets, says QWP leader

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that keeping in view the economic statistics the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had miserably failed to meet the targets it had set a year ago.

A press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, he was speaking at a meeting of the party’s Peshawar district chapter. Sikandar Sherpao said this government even reversed the economic growth that had been achieved under the previous government. The PTI government had claimed it would reduce the fiscal and the current account deficit, but the fiscal deficit had been the highest in 28 years due to the flawed policies of the rulers, he added.

“The fiscal deficit has jumped up from a target of 4.9 percent to a record 8.9 percent of the GDP,” Sikandar Sherpao said, adding that such a large increase in the fiscal deficit indicated that the government lacked the expertise to address the economic challenges the country was facing.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government could not meet the revenue targets while expenditures were rising despite the so-called austerity measures. He said the country’s economy was shrinking owing to the poor policies.

The QWP leader said that a year ago the fiscal deficit stood at Rs2.26 trillion, or 6.6 percent of the GDP, but it increased 50 percent to Rs3.445 trillion in the last one year. He said the government should revisit its economic policies to revive the economy and give relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation. He said the purchasing power of the people has eroded due to the ill-conceived policies of the government.

Pakistani, Chinese varsities ink agreement

BRAINs Institute and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China have agreed on mutual collaboration in teacher training, students exchange and split degree programme. The agreement was signed during a visit of the delegation of Jiao Tong University to BRAINS Institute, Peshawar. The delegation was headed by Dr Jian Yang, professor and dean of Architecture, Ocean and Civil Engineering Department. He was accompanied by Dr Feng Xu, vice-director of the Institute of Engineering Management, university research associates and students. Welcoming the delegation, Prof Dr Riaz A Khattak, pro-rector BRAINS Institute, assured the visiting dignitaries of cooperation in areas of academic research collaboration and student exchange programme. Khattak explained the historical evolution of BRAINS Institute and its future programmes. On the occasion, the participants took interest in the discussion regarding the global engagement programme, established with the aim to encourage students to participate in the Belt & Road Initiative

Dr Yang apprised the audience that Shanghai Jiao Tong University was one of the oldest and highest ranked Chinese universities. He said both universities can collaborate in teacher training, student exchange programme, split and joint degree collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafarullah Khan, Rector, BRAINS Institute, expressed the desire of his institute to carry forward the mode of collaboration into practical measures, which will benefit both universities and their students.

Women among three held in fraud case

Police arrested a woman and two men for alleged involvement in fraudulently collecting money from people through social media.An official said one Meena Gul, resident of Khyber district, told police that Wali Khan, Akbar Said and a female Mrs Wali Khan deprived him of Rs200,000 after they approached him on social media for business. The police while taking action arrested all the accused and recovered Rs100,000 and a cellular phone from them.

Meanwhile the Bhanamari police officials said three robbers and snatchers were arrested on Saturday. The official said those held during the action included Abid and Sawab Gul. Another accused Adnan was arrested in a separate action. Also, police in Paharipura arrested two persons allegedly involved in snatching cellular phones and cash from people. The police said three members of the gang were already arrested last week.

Appeal for help

A man has appealed to the government and philanthropists to help him in the treatment of his minor daughter, who is suffering from kidney disease. M Saeed, resident of Chamkani, said that his seven-year-old daughter Sapna had been suffering from kidney disease for the last eight months. “Doctors told us that over Rs600,000 would be spent on the surgery,” he said, adding that he was a daily-wager and living in a single-room quarter in Chamkani and unable to afford the treatment expenses. Anyone wishing to help Muhammad Saeed may approach him at 0341-9515-870 and 0313-9955-878.