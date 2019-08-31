Indian economy expands at its slowest pace

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: India’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in over five years for the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020, according to official government data released on Friday evening. The media has reported that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rose just 5% for the quarter ended June 2019, in a development that reinforces concerns over a slowing down of the Indian economy.
Lower growth, data shows, is primarily due to a sharp deceleration in the manufacturing sector and sluggish agriculture output. In addition to this, ‘consumption growth’ was also weak– private final consumption expenditure growth fell to 3.1% in Q1 FY20 as compared to 7.2% in the previous quarter.
The numbers that were released on Friday are below general market expectations: most estimates had predicted that Q1 growth would be between 5.7-5.8%. Growth is down compared to the 5.8% recorded in Q4 FY19 and the 8% that the Indian economy hit one year ago in Q1 FY19.
Financial Quarter and GDP Growth are:
Q1 2018-19 (April-June), Growth 8.0%, Q2 2018-19 (July-Sep) 7.0%, Q3 2018-19 (Oct-Dec) 6.6%, Q4 2018-19 (Jan-March) 5.8%, Q1 2019-2020 (April – June) 5.0%.
The last time that quarterly data was this low was in the Q1 of FY13, when GDP growth was recorded at 4.9%. Q1 FY20 GDP growth at 5.0% was 25 quarter low. The growth slowdown was led by private final consumption expenditure, which grew 3.1% only (18 quarter low).
Investment demand also remained lackluster and fixed capital formation grew 4.0% (4Q FY19: 3.6%).
ISLAMABAD: India’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in over five years for the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020, according to official government data released on Friday evening. The media has reported that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rose just 5% for the quarter ended June 2019, in a development that reinforces concerns over a slowing down of the Indian economy.
Lower growth, data shows, is primarily due to a sharp deceleration in the manufacturing sector and sluggish agriculture output. In addition to this, ‘consumption growth’ was also weak– private final consumption expenditure growth fell to 3.1% in Q1 FY20 as compared to 7.2% in the previous quarter.
The numbers that were released on Friday are below general market expectations: most estimates had predicted that Q1 growth would be between 5.7-5.8%. Growth is down compared to the 5.8% recorded in Q4 FY19 and the 8% that the Indian economy hit one year ago in Q1 FY19.
Financial Quarter and GDP Growth are:
Q1 2018-19 (April-June), Growth 8.0%, Q2 2018-19 (July-Sep) 7.0%, Q3 2018-19 (Oct-Dec) 6.6%, Q4 2018-19 (Jan-March) 5.8%, Q1 2019-2020 (April – June) 5.0%.
The last time that quarterly data was this low was in the Q1 of FY13, when GDP growth was recorded at 4.9%. Q1 FY20 GDP growth at 5.0% was 25 quarter low. The growth slowdown was led by private final consumption expenditure, which grew 3.1% only (18 quarter low).
Investment demand also remained lackluster and fixed capital formation grew 4.0% (4Q FY19: 3.6%).