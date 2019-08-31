Indian economy expands at its slowest pace

ISLAMABAD: India’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in over five years for the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020, according to official government data released on Friday evening. The media has reported that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rose just 5% for the quarter ended June 2019, in a development that reinforces concerns over a slowing down of the Indian economy.

Lower growth, data shows, is primarily due to a sharp deceleration in the manufacturing sector and sluggish agriculture output. In addition to this, ‘consumption growth’ was also weak– private final consumption expenditure growth fell to 3.1% in Q1 FY20 as compared to 7.2% in the previous quarter.

The numbers that were released on Friday are below general market expectations: most estimates had predicted that Q1 growth would be between 5.7-5.8%. Growth is down compared to the 5.8% recorded in Q4 FY19 and the 8% that the Indian economy hit one year ago in Q1 FY19.

Financial Quarter and GDP Growth are:

Q1 2018-19 (April-June), Growth 8.0%, Q2 2018-19 (July-Sep) 7.0%, Q3 2018-19 (Oct-Dec) 6.6%, Q4 2018-19 (Jan-March) 5.8%, Q1 2019-2020 (April – June) 5.0%.

The last time that quarterly data was this low was in the Q1 of FY13, when GDP growth was recorded at 4.9%. Q1 FY20 GDP growth at 5.0% was 25 quarter low. The growth slowdown was led by private final consumption expenditure, which grew 3.1% only (18 quarter low).

Investment demand also remained lackluster and fixed capital formation grew 4.0% (4Q FY19: 3.6%).