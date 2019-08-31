NA, Senate observe ‘Kashmir Hour’

ISLAMABAD: The members from two Houses of the Parliament on Friday joined hands with the nation to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people passing through worst lock down from the Indian forces, by observing the ‘Kashmir Hour’ on call of the Prime Minister Imran.

Parliamentarians led by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser gathered outside Parliament to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Chairman National Assembly Committee on Kashmir Affairs Fakhar Imam, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, ministers Zartaj Gul, Khusro Bakhtyar, Shafqat Mehmood, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Riaz Fatyana and Senator A Rehman Malik were among the participants.

The Senate chairman and speaker National Assembly led sloganeering as the participants waived flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The event, which started with playing of national anthem, was organised on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Fakhar Imam said Modi was acting like Hitler and in the past killed Muslims in Gujarat, adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rightly said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of Partition. Kashmiris were not getting food, medicines and water in Indian Held Kashmir due to the curfew. He said the government of Pakistan on August 13 decided to go to the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Kashmir. He said Kashmir was a disputed territory and the issue should be resolved through plebiscite and by granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Fakhar Imam said China, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia had expressed their support for the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir. He said the world came to know about the human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) through the two reports of the United Nations, but it was important that world class publications like Washington Post, New York Times and news channels Cable News Network (CNN) and BBC highlighted the Kashmir issue.

Fakhar said now India could manipulate the Indus Waters Treaty in an attempt to hurt Pakistan.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said under the leadership of Imran Khan the nation was united on the issue of Kashmir. He said India had unleashed terrorism in IHK and a member of RSS Narendra Modi had become Prime Minister of India. He said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and desired to resolve the Kashmir issue.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday revoked his orders for summoning of the joint sitting on Friday (August 30). The reasons behind cancellation of the sitting, according to sources, was said to be observance of ‘Kashmir Hour’.