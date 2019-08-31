Sirajul Haq supports PTI govt on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating his party’s full support to the PTI government on Kashmir issue, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, said all the institutions, political leadership and nation were on one page for the right of independence of Kashmiris from India.

“We support government’s call for expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people but the government should take more effective measures to raise voice of oppressed Kashmiri people,” the JI ameer said while talking to newsmen after participating in programme held at D Chowk to observe Kashmir Hour.

Sirajul Haq said the government should pick up courage to come out of Simla Agreement and dismantle fence on Line of Control (LoC) which was erected during the Musharraf regime. The JI top leader while extending support to the government for the sake of Kashmir issue was also critical to its Kashmir policy. “The Kashmiri people are looking towards Pakistan but the Pakistani leadership is looking towards the United States,” he said.

He observed that the international organisations are coming into action after they felt that they were left with no option but to take measures following 26 days lockdown in Indian Held Kashmir. “For how long our government will continue to act as silent spectator to the plight of Kashmiris and their genocide in occupied territory,” he said adding that life had come to a stop in occupied Kashmir due to 26 days of lockdown and curfew there.

Meanwhile, JI central naib ameer and ex MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam and President Anjuman Tajran Pakistan Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry led different demonstrations in the federal capital