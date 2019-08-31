PPP sees Kashmir Hour as farce

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) kept aside from the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for observing Kashmir hour saying that it was nothing but a farce.

“We are with Kashmir and will raise voice on the human rights violation in Kashmir but did call of the ‘elected’ prime minister was farce,” said Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar.

Though the PPP parliamentarians along with other senators shown their presence in the gathering led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser outside the Parliament House, at the party level they prefer to keep away from the call of the Prime Minister.

Babar said that the PPP raising and will continue to raise voice for innocent people of Kashmir.