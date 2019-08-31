Senate body condemns Modi

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Special Committee Friday strongly condemned Indian PM Modi’s barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir and emphasised the government and the Parliament would have to act more robustly to respond to the alarming situation.

The special committee, formed to address or help address grievances of the aggrieved sections of the society, met here with its Convenor Senator Muhammad Ali Saif in the chair. The forum in its meeting here, strongly condemned human rights violations and brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by Indian forces and said that Indian Prime Minister Modi had lost his mind and is blatantly violating international norms and laws by imposing curfew in the occupied valley besides suppressing the voices of the innocent Kashmiris.

Senator Barrister Saif, observed that an effective response needed to be given to the barbaric approach of Modi sarkar. He said that government and parliament of Pakistan, as per public sentiments and aspirations, had to take the lead and act more robustly to devise a joint strategy and to make the world aware of the plight of Kashmiris more effectively.

He said that committee would formulate solid recommendation to emphasize upon the government to raise voice on each and every forum at regional and global level benefiting from the parliamentary diplomacy to internationalize the issue. He said that all political forces and schools of thought in the country stand in unison on Kashmir issue and Senate would play a more robust role in this regard. The meeting was attend by Chairperson of peace and culture organization Mushal Mullick, Hurriyat Leaders Sheikh Mateen, Abdul Hameed Lone, Nisar Mirza and representative pf civil society Muhammad Amon Pasha.

Senators Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Sirajul Haq, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Hidayatullah, Naseebullah Bazai and Sitara Ayaz also participated in the important meeting and expressed solidarity with the people occupied valley.

Members of the Committee condemned Indian brutalities and said that Modi government was involved in crime against humanity. They lauded Chairman Senate decision to cancel his UAE visit and appreciated the steps taken by the Senate under the leadership of Chairman Senate to highlight the Indian brutalities at international level.