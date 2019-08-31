close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
Bureau report
August 31, 2019

Water channel inaugurated

National

Bureau report
August 31, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar-based Honourary Consul General of the Czech Republic Barrister Asad Saifullah Khan has inaugurated a water channel at Bakakhel, Shobarkhel, in Bannu.

The channel has been constructed with the financial assistance of the Czech Republic, said a press release issued here on Friday. Besides, Bannu Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner and a large number people from the local community also attended the ceremony. The project was aimed at overcoming the wastage of water and utilising it for cultivation purpose and to reduce the cost of the labour to cultivate the barren land near the village.

