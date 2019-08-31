CM underlines media’s role in democracy

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said Friday journalists had played an important role in promoting democratic norms, transparency, soft image of Pakistan internationally, strengthening accountability and defeating terrorism.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the elected office-bearers of the Peshawar Press Club, said an official handout. Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Information Secretary Imtiaz Ayub, Director General of Information Imdadullah Khan, senior journalists and officials were present on the occasion.

The chief minister announced the establishment of the media colony stating that the scheme had already been approved. He hoped that it would resolve the residential issues of journalists in the provincial capital.

He announced a one-time special grant of Rs15 million for Peshawar Press Club, Rs5 million for the Khyber Union of Journalists and the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards for the members of the community.

The chief minister stated that journalists had played an important role in strengthening of democratic culture and exposing the corrupt practices which not only spread awareness among masses but also helped bring about a change in the political culture.

Mahmood Khan said the incumbent government believed in the independence of the press and constructive criticism which played an integral role in democracies throughout the world. He revealed that during the coming weeks, a comprehensive performance report of the provincial government would be presented before the public which would help communicate the development policy of the government to general masses.

The chief minister said the incumbent government had taken pragmatic steps for the welfare of the KP journalist community which included establishment of residential media colonies, increase in the endowment funds, allocation of unemployment grant for up to two months, provision of financial assistance to journalists who are above 60 years of age, one-time financial assistance for the wedding, cash assistance for medical treatment and provision of provisional allotment letters of residential plots to 325 journalists.

Mahmood Khan revealed that Rs14.7 million had been provided to journalists for medical treatment under the Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund during the past five years.

The chief minister assured the government would undertake efforts for resolution of issues faced by the journalists, adding that a committee, comprising the presidents of the Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists, regional information officers and deputy commissioners had been notified for resolution of internal disputes.