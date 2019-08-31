Modi can’t suppress Kashmiris through bullets: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Friday said that extremist Modi government cannot suppress the passion of the Kashmiris through bullets and entire Pakistani nation standing shoulder to shoulder with them against brutalities done by Indian government.

Talking to private news channel, she thanked Pakistani nation for observing ''Kashmir hour'' to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Mishal said that the blood of innocent Kashmiris, who rendered sacrifices for freedom, will never go in vain. "I salute the brave Kashmiri people who determined to get their right to self-determination adding, these brave individuals are fighting a war for their freedom".

Mishal said Narendra Modi has extremist mindset and India’s state terrorism was posing a serious threat to regional peace, she added. ''No weapon can suppress the determination of Kashmiri's struggle to get their right of self determination'', she highlighted.

Mishal Malik said Pakistani nation and international media already condemn this barbaric treatment to innocent Kashmiris. The world media is continuously bringing to fore the Indian oppression, she said.