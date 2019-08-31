Bollywood actress Urmila lashes out at Indian govt over IHK lockdown

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and Congress politician Urmila Matondkar lashed out at the Indian government against the ongoing security crackdown in Indian Held Kashmir.

Urmila said that due to the communications lockdown, her husband was unable to contact his parents for the last 22 days, according to a media report.

The actress’ in-laws live in the Imdian-Held valley and are going through terrible conditions after the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the valley’s special status.

Urmila said that her in-laws are diabetic and high-blood pressure patients.

"My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home," said the actress.

She further said that the abrogation of Article 370 was done in an ‘inhuman manner’.

The valley is under strict lockdown since August 5 when the Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi stripped Indian-Held Kashmir of special status by repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The occupation authorities have converted Kashmir valley into a military garrison by deploying hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every street, line and by-lane to stop people from staging demonstrations against the abrogation of the special status of the territory.