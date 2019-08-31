India wants Muslims' genocide: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that India wanted to carry out genocide of the Muslims living in India.

He said that India would into pieces if it even dares to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a Kashmir Rally organised outside Lal Haveli in support of Kashmiri Muslims and to resent India for committing violation of Human Rights in Indian-Held Kashmir.

The Kashmir Rally arranged by AML chief, Sheikh Rashid was attended by a large number of people, carrying Pakistan and Kashmir flags, chanting anti-Indian slogans and in favour of Muslims of Held Kashmir. The participants also carried placards and banners inscribed with different slogans condemning killings of Muslims in Kashmir and brutalities of India Army in violation of UN resolutions. MNA Rashid Shafique and other political leaders and activists were also present in the solidarity rally.