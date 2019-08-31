Court orders confiscation of Salman Shahbaz’ properties

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday ordered confiscation of the properties of Salman Shahbaz, son of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case.

The court also ordered initiating proceedings to declare Salman an absconder and publishing of advertisements in this regard, besides seeking a report on confiscation of his properties within a month.

Accountability Court Judge Amir Muhammad Khan passed the orders on an application by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, NAB prosecutor submitted before the court that the Bureau issued six call-up notices to Salman but he did not join the investigations in assets beyond means and money-laundering case. He said the suspect had fled abroad and pleaded with the court for issuing directions to confiscate his property.

The court issued non-bailable warrants for Salman on August 5 and ordered his production. -APP Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-CEO Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq’s physical remand extended for 14 day in LNG import reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday produced both accused before accountability court duty judge after their physical remand time ended.

During hearing, NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant further remand of both accused, as the investigation is still going on.

He further told the court that department was going to arrest more accused in LNG import reference.

Miftah Ismail’s counsel told the court that no investigation was conducted from his client in last 11 days. He said NAB had no solid ground for further remand.

He requested the court not to grant further physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail. He told the court that NAB had availed itself of 22 days physical remand of his client so far.

To this NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand for one more time after this department wouldn’t request for further remand.

After hearing the arguments, accountability court granted 14 days physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-CEO PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq and ordered to produce them before the court on September 12.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had also arrested former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the same case.

In September 2018, NAB started inquiry against former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract on the direction of the Supreme Court.

According to NAB, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the Elengy Terminal, a subsidiary of Engro, in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.