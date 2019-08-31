US, world must do more on Kashmir: Majeed

close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Asad Majeed Khan has urged the US and international community to “do more” to pressure India to lift curfew in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

In an interview with The Washington Times, Khan said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had practically turned a vast section of the IHK into “a concentration camp.”

He said millions of Kashmiris were being denied access to medicines and electricity let alone telephone and internet facilities for nearly a month since New Delhi revoked the IHK’s special constitutional status.

“Thousands are being put in prison. The world needs to be aware of this,” he said. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who is on a visit to Washington, sought to promote the same message.

He told The Washington Times that he wanted “to give a wake-up call to the United States that [it] should intervene immediately.”

