Senate adopts resolution against Indian brutalities

ISLAMABAD: The Senate adopted a unanimous condemnation resolution Friday against the illegal annexation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by India led by Narendra Modi, saying he was pursuing the racist and fascist agenda, inspired by Nazi Germany.

The resolution, moved by Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, says, “The annexation is an attempt by India to change the demography of IHK as part of their racist and fascist agenda.”

The House noted that this annexation was an attempt to undermine the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which accepted the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of IHK.

The resolution said that in pursuance of racist and fascist agenda, which was inspired by Nazi Germany, the regime of Narendra Modi was committing another grave crime against humanity by turning IHK into the world's biggest and most brutal concentration camp with complete lockdown and closing of all communication links besides, arresting, kidnapping, martyring and raping thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

The resolution welcomed the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir and reaffirmation by the UN Security General of commitment to Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir. It expressed appreciation of the positions taken by friends like China and Turkey as well as Iran whose Parliament also passed a resolution in support of Kashmiri people.

The resolution expressed full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people resisting repression and military might with their spirit and determination. The House urged the government and all other relevant stakeholders to formulate a coherent national strategy on Kashmir. It also expressed appreciation to other parliaments, civil society, media and human rights organisations who supported the just and heroic struggle of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Earlier, taking part in the debate on Kashmir situation, former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani regretted the silence of Muslim Ummah on the prevailing situation in IHK, saying the bubble of the Muslim Ummah had burst. He proposed that Pakistan should leave the OIC.

Rabbani recalled Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had said from his death cell that the Himalaya would cry and the grim situation in IHK and the scenario evolving because of it in the region showed that perhaps the Himalaya was crying, as for the last 25-26 days, people were being subjected to worst kind of torture and gunned down and females being disgraced.

Rabbani asked that threat of ‘majoritarianism’ worked, Babari Masjid demolished while the Indian courts, the military and police looked the other way and the same went for the massacre in Gujarat, carried out by Modi.

He called for reality check with regard to these hard facts: Kashmir is a fait accompli, like Palestine and the freedom struggle will go on: After statement of India’s defence minister, on first use of nuclear option, it could start an arms race in the region; with a perpetually tense border with India will mean higher levels of defence expenditures, Pakistan has no say or influence in the corridors of international power, today we stand isolated in the world community except China, Turkey and Iran.

He proposed some steps which include: Parliament needs to sensitise all human rights organisations on the curfew and state of human rights in IHK. Parliament needs to sensitise all organisations working for freedom of information and the rights of journalists of the state of affairs in IHK. It needs to move an emergency motion in the General Assembly of the IPU in October, 2019.

The Parliament, he continued, needed to take up the issue of violation of human rights, at the regional meeting of the IPU, in Maldives, September, 2019, should try to convene a special meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and also try to convene a special meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Association.

The Parliament should develop the theme of, ethnic cleansing, change in demographics, genocide, violation of human rights and children being the most affected — because they want the right of self-determination. This should be documented, he noted.

He emphasized Pakistan should refuse to participate in the working and functions of the OIC and that Pakistan needed to have a reappraisal of its relationship with the Ummah.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed of the PML-N laid emphasis on forging unity and urged for release of what he called political prisoners, including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. He called for not mixing religion with Modi’s Hindutva and said Modi was not Vajpayee. He said the Indian PM was a stinking face of Hindutva, bent upon harming Pakistan.

Mushahid warned that Modi’s decision of annexing IHK was aimed at changing demography of the territory and added this stupid decision, however, had unified the entire Kashmiri leadership and India was also internally divided on it.

The PML-N senator said Kashmir freedom movement was indigenous in nature and it should remain so and the mistakes of the past should not be repeated.

“We have to mobilise the international community on the festering dispute, as it is the battle of ideas and we have to engage the media, think tank and our diaspora to effectively highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory,” he said. He cited a BBC report, which said that the Kashmiri youth wanted to be gunned down instead of being subjected to barbarism.

The JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had struck a deal over Kashmir and after this decision, US President Trump had invited him and asked him to merely raise hue and cry.

Usman Khan of the PkMAP said that there should be research on whether the government or the opposition had shown seriousness on Kashmir issue, since August 05 steps taken by ‘fascist Modi’. He said the biggest symbol of national solidarity was the Parliament, but sadly many of its members were in confinement, as political prisoners. However, later, Leader of the House Sibili Faraz said categorically that there were no political prisoners.

Mohsin Aziz of the PTI said the people of IHK were valiantly rendering sacrifices to get freedom from the evil clutches of India.

Former interior minister A Rehman Malik said Modi was a terrorist and a fascist and his agenda was against Pakistan and Kashmir.