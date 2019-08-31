Sports fraternity fully supports Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Sports fraternity expressed its solidarity with Kashmiri people, standing with the entire nation on the given time. Be it cricketers, hockey players, tennis stars or officials, the on-going business came to a standstill at noon.

Pakistan’s leading tennis star Aisamul Haq, who is currently busy playing US Open, expressed his solidarity by wearing red arm badge. “The whole nation stands with Kashmiris in their struggle for independence and I am not behind even when I am not in the country.”

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) employees also staged rallies to show respect for the Kashmir struggle.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, players, coaches and other staff were also seen expressing solidarity by staging stand-ins at Lahore, Karachi and Abbottabad.

“Cricketers are not behind when it comes to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Our hearts go out whenever India treats occupied Kashmir people in a savage way,” one of the PCB official said.

Shahid Afridi, who also led a rally in Karachi, called on all parties to forget their differences and fight for the cause of Kashmiris. “We are one nation when it comes to protecting rights of Kashmiris,” he said.

Afridi urged the world to help support Kashmiri people in their struggle for independence.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials, coaches and camp probables also staged half hour stand-in at the National Stadium in Lahore.

Later talking to ‘The News’, Asif Bajwa, secretary PHF, said every hockey player and official is ready to go to any extent to help Kashmiris in their effort to come out of the Indian occupation.

“On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hockey Federation, nation observed ‘Kashmir Hour’.”

Team players and Olympians hoisted the flag of Pakistan along with Kashmir flag and sung the national anthem. Participants showed their deep anguish over the treatment meted out to the innocent Kashmiris by Indian armed forces. “We should highlight the Kashmir issue and India’s atrocities at every available platform,” Bajwa said.

He said the Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the UN resolution and the wishes of Kashmiri people.