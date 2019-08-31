China to regulate foreign-funded language training institutions

BEIJING: Teachers employed by foreign-funded language training institutions must hold corresponding teachers’ qualifications, according to a circular issued by three departments.

Foreign teachers recruited by such institutions should have professional ethics and competence as well as good credit records, said the circular jointly released by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Commerce and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

In addition, foreign teachers must have corresponding teachers’ qualifications and work permits for foreigners in China, according to the circular.

Chinese teachers at foreign-funded language training institutions should have moral integrity and as well as teachers’ qualifications, it read.