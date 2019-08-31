China decomes top engine of global economic growth

BEIJING: China has ranked first in terms of contribution to global economic growth since 2006, becoming the leading engine of world economic growth, said China Economic Net on Friday, quoting National Bureau of Statistics.

In the past 70 years, China's proportion of major economic and social aggregate indicators in the world has further increased, its international status has been further enhanced, and its global influence has continued to grow,

The statistics show that from 1961 to 1978, China's average annual contribution to global economic growth was 1.1 percent, but from 1979 to 2012, the average annual contribution rate was 15.9 percent, ranking second in the world.

From 2013 to 2018, the average annual figure climbed to 28.1 percent, ranking first place globally, the report said. In 2018, the ratio of China's contribution to global economic growth was 27.5 percent, 24.4 percentage points higher than in 1978, the report said. Over the past 70 years, China's economic strength has grown remarkably.

In 1952, China's GDP was $30 billion, while in 2018, its GDP reached $13.61 trillion, an increase of 452.6 times.