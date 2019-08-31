close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

PPP sees Kashmir Hour as farce

National

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) kept aside from the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for observing Kashmir hour saying that it was nothing but a farce. “We are with Kashmir and will raise voice on the human rights violation in Kashmir but did call of the ‘elected’ prime minister was farce,” said Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar.

