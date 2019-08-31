PPP sees Kashmir Hour as farce

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) kept aside from the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for observing Kashmir hour saying that it was nothing but a farce. “We are with Kashmir and will raise voice on the human rights violation in Kashmir but did call of the ‘elected’ prime minister was farce,” said Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar.
