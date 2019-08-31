Polio campaign concludes with 7.1m children vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: The August round of the national polio immunization campaign ended in 46 districts with 7.1 million children protected against poliovirus. According to a press release issued from National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) on Friday, “Dedicated efforts of polio teams during this final sprint against the virus has enabled the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme to reach millions of vulnerable children with much needed vaccines.” This was first time that no FIR was lodged and no force used against citizens. As a result, community members welcomed polio workers and allowed them to vaccinate their children. Moreover, out of 46 districts where the campaign was implemented, the performance and leadership of six deputy commissioners from districts Peshawar, Swabi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Quetta and Nowshera was outstanding. Meanwhile, support of the Pakistan Army and other institutions was also found commendable, the press release states.