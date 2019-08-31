Armed forces fully prepared to thwart Indian challenges: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Anwar Mujahid Khan has said that armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any challenge or misadventure by India. “Pakistan is aware of India’s lust for acquiring weaponry systems from various sources but in the end it will bite the dust as its evil designs will never be fulfilled since capability and dedication Pakistan’s soldiers are second to none.”

In an exclusive chat with The News here at Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yardukul reception on Friday evening, the resolute and fully determined Air Chief said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has always lived up to the expectations of the nation and it is aware that India is obtaining new version of fighter plans but Pakistan has also made arrangements to counter the development. Challenges had throughout been in place with regard to India but Pakistan and PAF, like past will frustrate all such challenges without much difficulty. The PAF has established its superiority and it’s again ready to repeat its skill, the Air Chief Marshal added.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan assured the nation that sacred areal frontiers of the country are secure and violator will be punished befittingly.

Commander ten Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar also attended the reception and he told The News that situation across the Line of Control is precarious but it is under control of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He said to a query that a lesson would be taught to Indian army if it ventured to defy.

Former Foreign Minister Gohar Ayub Khan whose father Field Martial Ayub Khan was Commander-in-Chief and President of the country in 1965 war against India revealed that on September 23, 1965 Pakistan’s bombers were ready to fly for smashing Indian installations in Bombay and just before their take off, United Nations intervened and the bombers had to call off their flights. Gohar Ayub Khan reminded that Pakistan outclassed India in 1965 war on ground, air and waters.

Earlier addressing the reception where he was the chief guest and it was arranged to celebrate Victory Day, The Air Chief paid gratitude to Turkey for its support in the post Pulwama events. He maintained that friendship with Turkey is everlasting as the two brotherly countries always standby each other at hour of trial. ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan felicitated the Turk nation and its leader Recep Tayyip Erdo an on their country’s victory day marking the anniversary of Turkish armies’ success in the great offensive under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk against occupying Greek forces on the same date in 1922.

Turkey’s Ambassador Mustafa Yurdukul while quoting his President Recep Tayyip Erdo an said that our nation is ready to show the same sacrifice and courage for the sake of this homeland today as it did yesterday. “We are determined to break all the pitfalls against our country in northern Syria, Iraq and the eastern Mediterranean,” he said. “We will never allow the seizure of the rights of our nation and the Turkish Cypriots,” he added. Erdo an honored Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - the founder of the Republic of Turkey and wished divine mercy upon those who lost their lives in the battle. From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlup nar in Turkey’s western Kütahya province, where the invading Greek army was decisively defeated. By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Turkey one year later.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, former Interior Minister Senator Dr. Wasim Shehzad, SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, former ambassador Leena Moazzam, Aziz Boolani, Zafar Bakhtawari, and Armed Forces personnel turned up in impressive number. The guests kept on discussing tension between Pakistan and India and its possible outcome. Some diplomats wondered that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution for expressing concern about the situation in Yemen but it didn’t attach due importance to the war like situation in South Asia and failed in convening its regular meeting.

In the outset of the reception Ambassador Mustafa Yurdukul announced that Turkey government has promoted Lieutenant Colonel Hakan Buke to the higher rank who is Defence Attache in Turkey embassy. ACM Mujahid Anwar Kahn came to the seat of Colonel Hakan to felicitate him on elevation. The anthems of the two countries were played before the cake cutting ceremony.