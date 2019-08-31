India wants Muslims’ genocide: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that India wanted to carry out genocide of the Muslims living in India.

He said that India would into pieces if it even dares to cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a Kashmir Rally organised outside Lal Haveli in support of Kashmiri Muslims and to resent India for committing violation of Human Rights in Indian-Held Kashmir.

The Kashmir Rally arranged by AML chief, Sheikh Rashid was attended by a large number of people, carrying Pakistan and Kashmir flags, chanting anti-Indian slogans and in favour of Muslims of Held Kashmir. The participants also carried placards and banners inscribed with different slogans condemning killings of Muslims in Kashmir and brutalities of India Army in violation of UN resolutions. MNA Rashid Shafique and other political leaders and activists were also present in the solidarity rally. Sheikh Rashid said that affiliation of Lal Chowk in Held Kashmir is with Lal Haveli. Indian Prime Modi is bent upon killing Kashmiri Muslims which is not acceptable to Pakistan at any cost. "We, the Pakistanis, while forging all kind of differences would stand by the Muslims in Held Kashmir against India. Our Pakistan Armed Forces are ready to thwart all designs of India," he cleared.

Sheikh Rashid also condemned curfew imposed in IHK for the last 27 days. "If India tries to adopt brutal stance on Pakistan, we will retaliate in aggressive manner and include 22 parts of India into Pakistan by capturing them. War with India has begun on political front, media and diplomatic forum. We would teach Indian a lesson through its own weapon if it dares to attack on Pakistan."

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pak Armed Forces, minister said that now struggle for freedom of IHK from India’s clutches has begun which would succeed with its realisation.

After his address, Sheikh Rashid led a big Kashmir Rally which marched towards Sabzi Mandi, Fawara Chowk, Bazar Talwaran before terminating at Lal Haveli.

While passing across the roads, the enthusiastic participants of rally, including women, children, old and young people besides handicapped persons raised full-throated slogans against India, its prime minister Modi and in favour of Kashmiri people.