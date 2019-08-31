Pak-India officials hold technical talks on Kartarpur Corridor

GURDASPUR: Officials from India and Pakistan Friday discussed the technical modalities of the Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh

pilgrims, the first meeting after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status leading to fresh tensions between the two countries.

The meeting being held at the zero point where the Indian and Pakistani side of the proposed corridor converges is attended by 15 officials from each side, officials said.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitates visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan and India are discussing the modalities regarding the opening of the corridor at Narowal, some 125-km from Lahore, on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November.