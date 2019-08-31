Taskin returns to BD squad for Afghan Test

DHAKA: Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been named in a 15-man Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Taskin, 24, made the last of his five Test appearances in September 2017 before a spate of injuries and loss of form pushed into the periphery. He replaces left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Taskin had originally been picked for Bangladesh’s last Test assignment, against New Zealand in February-March this year, but an ankle injury ruled him out of the series. He has since roared back into contention following an impressive show in Dr. K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament in Bengaluru, where he picked up seven wickets in the last two four-day games after bowling 73 overs in a demonstration of his improved fitness. Tamim Iqbal, on a sabbatical to shrug off his workload and form concerns, continues to miss out along with Khaled Ahmed who has undergone an operation for his knee injury. Shakib Al Hasan, who missed that series in New Zealand, will take over the captaincy from Mahmudullah.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, M Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain.