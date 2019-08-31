close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
Anwar Sports advance in Yasin Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Anwer Sports has qualified into 2nd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Shoabi Club by 60 runs at the Dar Academy Ground.

Scores: Anwer Sports 205/7 in 20 overs (Ismail Khan 65, M Azeem 55, Huzaifa Hassan 26, Azizullah Ameen 2/28, Nisar Ahmed 2/53). Shoabi Cricket Club 145 all out in 16.1 overs (Taj Mohammad 22, Asad Masood 28, Nisar Ahmed 26, Saqib Javed 24, Aziz Ullah Amin 20, Ziaur Rehman 3/27, M Anwer 2/27).

