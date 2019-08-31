close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

Pre-season cricket camp in progress

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team is undergoing an extensive fitness camp at the pre-season camp being conducted at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, under the command of former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq. Some twenty players are participating at the 17-day conditioning camp that began on August 22 and run until September 7. The players are seen undergoing extensive fielding drills and net sessions, along with fitness and other cricketing activities. Here are some of the grabs at the ongoing pre-season camp.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports