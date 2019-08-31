Pre-season cricket camp in progress

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team is undergoing an extensive fitness camp at the pre-season camp being conducted at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, under the command of former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq. Some twenty players are participating at the 17-day conditioning camp that began on August 22 and run until September 7. The players are seen undergoing extensive fielding drills and net sessions, along with fitness and other cricketing activities. Here are some of the grabs at the ongoing pre-season camp.