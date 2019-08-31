Rayudu reverses his retirement decision

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu reversed his decision to retire from all cricket Friday, less than two months after he quit following his omission for the World Cup.

The 33-year-old, who was the Chennai Super Kings’ most prolific batsman in their 2018 Indian Premier League triumph, was left out of India’s World Cup squad in favour of the younger all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Rayudu announced his retirement in July after he was overlooked as a replacement when Shankar was injured during the tournament.

Rayudu made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2013 and scored 1,694 runs in 55 one-day internationals. One of his most memorable knocks was in New Zealand this year, when he hit 90 to guide India to victory. However, his form slumped in the ensuing home series against Australia, and selectors picked Shankar for the World Cup citing his “three-dimensional” qualities.