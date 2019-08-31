close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

Condolence

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has condoled the death of Mian Kamran, the younger brother of President Lahore District Football Association Mian Rizwan Ali.

In his condolence message on Friday, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

