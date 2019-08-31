close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 31, 2019

Newcastle suffer Ritchie injury blow

Sports

AFP
August 31, 2019

LONDON: Scotland international Matt Ritchie is expected to be out for up two months due to an ankle injury in a major blow to struggling Premier League side Newcastle.

The 29-year-old midfielder suffered ligament damage and cuts, which required stitches, following a tackle by Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury in the League Cup clash on Wednesday. Ritchie’s injury could not come at a worse time for Newcastle who are struggling in the league with just three points — a surprise win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend — from the first three matches. “It’s not great news,” said Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game with bottom side Watford.

“We think he’s going to be maybe two months, eight weeks. “There is ankle ligament damage too, bone bruising, cuts. The kid, as I said to you the other night, was a mess. “Thankfully it’s not six months, but it’s bad enough when it’s the best part of eight weeks.” Bruce wants Choudhury to learn from the experience although the latter dismissed the Newcastle manager’s assessment of it being a horror challenge.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports