PCB’s BoG approves restructuring of domestic system

LAHORE: The 55th PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) on Friday approved restructuring of domestic structure, and the PCB following constitutional changes that revises the powers and functions of its chairman, chief executive, chief operating officer and chief finance officer.

The BoG also approved various regulations of PCB and Pakistan cricket alike. In order to strengthen the governance structure of the PCB constituted a three-member Nominations Committee. The committee will be headed by Asad Ali Khan with Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Bakhtiar Khawaja as its members. PCB Senior Legal Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer, will act as Secretary of this committee.

The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the BoG on the appointment of four independent directors to the BoG, Election Commissioner, Deputy Election Commissioner and adjudicators. Amongst the four independent directors, there will be, for the first time in the PCB’s history, a female director. The BoG also approved the Nominations Committee’s Terms of References (ToRs)

The BoG acknowledged and appreciated the PCB’s efforts in convincing Sri Lanka Cricket to send their team for the ODI and T20I series, which will be played from 27 September till 9 October. The BoG advised the PCB management to put in place best arrangements, which will be a catalyst for the complete resumption of international cricket.

The BoG meeting was chaired by PCB chief Ehsan Mani and was attended by Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Imran Farookhi, M Ayaz Butt, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost, Akbar Durrani - Ex-Officio, Wasim Khan - Chief Executive PCB.