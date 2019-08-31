Ireland to host Scotland, Netherlands in T20I tri-series

BELFAST: Ireland will host Scotland and Netherlands in a T20I tri-series beginning September 15 in Malahide. The cancellation of the Euro T20 Slam gives Ireland the opportunity to slot in a series towards preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier scheduled for October.

Ireland will play their first game since the historic Lord’s Test in July, while Scotland are coming into the series on a high after three successive wins in the World Cricket League. Netherlands, however, played their last game in June against Zimbabwe where they handed the visitors a series defeat. “We are looking forward with excitement to some high quality T20 international matches against our old rivals Ireland and Netherlands,” said Malcolm Cannon, Chief Executive of Cricket Scotland on Friday (August 30). “We know we will always have a fiercely competitive challenge against these two nations. “Scotland come off the back of winning three out of four ODIs played in Aberdeen earlier in August in the inaugural leg of the World Cup League 2 competition, so the team is feeling confident”.

Itinerary: September 15, 2019: Ireland v Netherlands

September 16, 2019: Scotland v Netherlands

September 17, 2019: Ireland v Scotland

September 18, 2019: Ireland v Netherlands

September 19, 2019: Scotland v Netherlands

September 20, 2019: Ireland v Scotland.