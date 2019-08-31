Overton called up as Anderson out of Ashes

LONDON: England called on Somerset seamer Craig Overton to the Test squad after James Anderson was ruled out for the rest of the Ashes, naming a 13-man squad for the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Friday (August 30).

Barring the one replacement, the remainder of the squad was unchanged.Anderson, who has been recuperating from a calf injury that he picked up in the first Ashes Test, bowled 20 overs on Tuesday for Lancashire XI’s friendly game against Durham. But a subsequent right calf pain forced him to be withdrawn from the remainder of the game, and as a result, the two remaining Ashes Tests as well. Having had played only three Tests so far, Overton returns to the Test fold for the first time since March 2018 when England played New Zealand in Auckland. This season, in eight County Championship games, he has 32 wickets, averaging 21.34.

After England’s miraculous win at Headingley where they squared the series 1-1 with a one-wicket win, the hosts will take on Australia in Manchester from September 4.Squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.