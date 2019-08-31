Special National Games begin

ABBOTTABAD: The 27th Special National Games started here at Kunj ground where MPA Momina Basit formally inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion she said PTI government is committed for the promotion of the sports in the province and upgrading the grounds in various districts and constructed new stadiums. Momina added that up-gradation of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar was under way while in Abbottabad, Swabi and other cities sports complexes were being constructed. The male and female athletes from KP, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad are participating in different track and field competitions including wheel chair cricket, standing cricket, badminton, wheelchair double badminton, standing double badminton, table tennis, single wheelchair table tennis, single standing athletics, power wheelchair race, bodybuilding and weightlifting. A three-member Japanese team has specially arrived here to participate in the two-day event.