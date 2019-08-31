Valverde awaits Neymar relief and Messi return

MADRID: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted he cannot wait for speculation about Neymar to end when the transfer window closes on Monday.

Valverde also confirmed that Lionel Messi will not recover from his calf injury in time to face Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Messi tore his calf on August 5 and his absence might have accelerated Barca’s chase for Neymar, although reports in Spain on Friday suggested they may be unwilling to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s demands.

With three days left before the market shuts, there is still time for a last attempt, with Barcelona director Jordi Bordas saying on Tuesday that an agreement was “closer”. Messi has yet to play this season, despite returning to training with the first team last week. Barcelona have denied their captain has suffered a setback and hope to have him available for the league game at home to Valencia on September 14, before their Champions League opener away to Borussia Dortmund three days later.