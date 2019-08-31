US Open: Townsend stuns Halep

NEW YORK: Critics said Taylor Townsend was too heavy. She couldn’t win big matches. Her game wasn’t good enough. Now she is being called something else at the US Open: giant killer.

The 23-year-old American captured the biggest victory of her career Thursday, defeating Wimbledon champion Simona Halep 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows with her first triumph over a top-10 opponent after 10 prior losses.

“This was a huge, monumental moment,” Townsend said. “It was a very defining moment for me to realize that I belong here. “I’ve had a lot of people doubting me being able to break through. It’s just confirmation more for myself that I’m on the right path, doing the right things.”

The 116th-ranked qualifier, who matched her deepest Grand Slam run from her debut at the 2014 French Open, broke into tears on the court after the match. “This means a lot. It has been a long journey,” she said, wiping away tears.

Townsend will next face another Romanian, 106th-ranked Sorana Cirstea.Townsend squandered a match point at Wimbledon and lost to Dutch fourth seed Kiki Bertens in the second round, a loss that literally woke her in the middle of the night.

“Just to be able to get over the hump, it’s such an amazing feeling because after Wimbledon, I was devastated after I lost to Bertens after having a match point,” she said. “That woke me up out of my sleep. Oh, dropshot. I put my head down and just worked really hard and just tried to take the positives from it, just continue to press forward.” In 2012, the US Tennis Association asked Townsend, then the world’s top-ranked junior woman, to skip the US Open girls tournament because of her weight and denied her request for a wildcard into the US Open.

Townsend paid her way to qualifying, didn’t make the girls field and dropped USTA coaching. She’s now coached by family friend Donald Young Sr.Townsend, who read a book with notes to help her focus during changeovers, has not received the big-money sponsor support as many other rising US talents have, which has limited her to European trips only to Grand Slam events.

Kyrgios advances to third-round US Open date with Rublev: Nick Kyrgios breezed through apparel and slow challenge controversies as easily as he dispatched 104th-ranked Frenchman Antoine Hoang on Thursday to reach the third round of the US Open. The 28th-seeded Australian blasted Hoang 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to match his deepest US Open run and booked a date with 43rd-ranked Andrey Rublev, who beat Roger Federer at Cincinnati two weeks ago, to decide a berth in the last 16. Kyrgios won their only meeting last year in Moscow, recalling, “It was an incredibly tough match.” The 24-year-old Canberra-born product had two minor issues in his match, the first over a collar inscription “Just Do You” that officials feared violated clothing rules, forcing Kyrgios to fold down his collar.

The second dispute came late in the third set when Kyrgios thought he won a point, heard umpire Nico Helwerth call the game and score, only to have it overturned on what he considered a video challenge made far too late. After arguing to no avail, Kyrgios smacked a service winner to settle the matter and seize a 5-3 lead, then made an exaggerated squat and jump motion to look at the chair and his rival, then give the umpire one more look after walking away, just to make sure the game was truly over.