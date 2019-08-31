Sports fraternity expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: As per instructions of Government of Pakistan, various sports departments of the country gathered in front of their main buildings and Head Offices, and showed full solidarity with Kashmiris for their right of self-determination.

The participants holding flags of Pakistan and Kashmir showed full solidarity with Kashmiri brothers, and were raising slogans of “Kashmir Bany ga Pakistan”.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also observed Kashmir Hour on Friday to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, MD Waseem Khan and players including Imam-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail and Hasan Ali took part in the rally.

A rally was also held at National Hockey stadium, led by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad, to show their support for Kashmiris. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja and hundreds of SBP employees participated in the rally.

While addressing the rally, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Kashmir is part of Pakistan and their sacrifices won’t go futile. “We are highlighting the Kashmir issue and India’s atrocities under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan at every platform”.

“The innocent Kashmiri people are being subjected to worst brutalities by Indian armed forces. The entire Pakistan nation is with Khamiris in this testing time,” he maintained. After the largely-attended rally, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh led the large gathering of SBP employees to Chairing Cross to join the grand protest procession over there.

A similar rally and solidarity hour was observed by the employees and sports officials of the office Post Master General Punjab. Post Master General Punjab Khalid Awais Ranja led the rally along with Deputy PMG Moazzam Mansoor, Deputy PMG Fauzia Suleman, Asistant PMG Rizwan Qadeer, Abdul Rasheed, M Nadeem Butt, Abdur Rauf. Pakistani tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq expressed his solidarity with the people of Kashmir by wearing a red armband during his US Open 2019 doubles match with Santiago Gonzalez against John Peers and Henri Kontinen. British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan along with cricketing sensation Shahid Afridi had also expressed solidarity with the people of the region. Pakistan Hockey Federation, led by Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa, also observed ‘Kashmir Hour’ to express solidarity with Kashmiris.